BV wraps up Eight-Man season with loss to Wolverines

Boyer Valley concluded its 2021 Eight-Man football season on Friday night with a 72-27 loss to West Bend-Mallard at Dunlap.

BV and WB-M met after the two teams did not qualify for posteason play and agreed to play a ninth game.

Friday’s loss ended BV’s season at 4-5 overall, as the Bulldogs lost their final four games after starting out 4-1.

WB-M led 20-7 after the first quarter, 50-27 at halftime and 72-27 after three quarters.

The visiting Wolverines netted 10 touchdowns on the night, including eight rushing to go with a 50-yard punt return and an interception return for scores.

WB-M had a total of 548 offensive yards, including 466 yards on the ground.

Wolverine quarterback Max Fehr carried the nine times for 201 yards with five touchdown runs to lead his team.

London Montag also had 15 rushes for 147 yards and two scores for the winners.