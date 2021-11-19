BV's Cooper earns all-district praise from IGCA

The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association recently released its all-district and all-state volleyball teams for the 2021 season.
Boyer Valley senior hitter Leah Cooper earned a spot on the Class 1A Southwest District Team
Cooper led her Lady Bulldog team this past season with 328 kills and was second with 223 digs.
She also hit 184-of-229 serves with 31 aces to her credit en route to being named a first-team All-Rolling Valley Conference selection for the second consecutive year.
Woodbine senior hitter Whitney Kuhlman joined Cooper on the Class 1A Southwest District Team after leading the Tigers with 257 kills.
No area volleyball players were recognized as all-state performers.
The IGCA named West Liberty senior Macy Daufeldt and Dike-New Hartford sophomore Payton Petersen as its 2021 Co-Players of the Year.