BV's Cooper, Seuntjens of D-S named area's top players on basketball court

Another year on the hardwood floor has come to an end.

With that, the 19th consecutive edition of the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-Area Basketball Teams are being released today (Tuesday) with a total of 30 athletes being recognized for their efforts during the 2021-22 winter campaign.

The all-area teams will consist of 10 athletes honored on the top two units with five first-team and five second-team selections for the girls and boys.

A total of 10 other athletes, five girls and five boys, will receive honorable mention recognition.

Two standout individuals also will be named the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-Area Players of the Year.

Honored this past season for their outstanding play are Boyer Valley senior guard Leah Cooper for the girls and Denison-Schleswig junior guard Carson Seuntjens for the boys.

Cooper is among three players named to the first team after being second-team selections a year ago.

Others who moved up to the first team are IKM-Manning senior forward Bianca Cadwell and Boyer Valley junior forward Talia Burkhart.

Denison-Schleswig also had two first-team selections in senior forward Kira Langenfeld and sophomore guard-forward Kiana Schulz.

Both Langenfeld and Schulz are being honored as all-area picks for the first time.

Cooper was recently honored as a second-team recipient in the Rolling Valley Conference for the third straight year.

“Cooper’s strength is her overall athleticism,” commented Boyer Valley coach Larry Neilsen.

“She is aggressive to the basket and strong enough to deliver when she gets there. Her natural ability is a huge asset for getting rebounds as well. She’s been a big part of our program for the past four years and she will be missed,” the Lady Bulldog boss added.

Honored on the second team for the girls were D-S senior guard Cambri Brodersen, IKM-Manning senior guard Macie Doyel, Ar-We-Va junior guard Maggie Ragaller, IKM-Manning junior post player Mabel Langel and Boyer Valley sophomore guard Ava Ten Eyck.

Brodersen inched up to the second team after being an honorable mention pick as a junior.

Doyel, Ragaller, Langel and Ten Eyck are all being honored as all-area selections for the first time in their careers.

Five other girls are being recognized for the first time with honorable mention praise out to D-S senior forward Hannah Slater, IKM-Manning senior guard Taylor Ferneding, D-S sophomore guard Whitlee Auen, Boyer Valley sophomore guard Lauren Malone and IKM-Manning sophomore post player Abbagail Neiheisel.

The DBR sports department also names a coach of the year for the girls and that honor for the second year in a row will go to Adam Mich of D-S.

Mich led the D-S girls to a 9-13 overall record this past winter with a 6-4 mark in the tough Hawkeye 10 Conference, good for a fifth-place finish in the final team standings.

Mich just wrapped up his 14th season on the bench with D-S and owns an overall record of 186 wins versus 132 losses.

Headlining the all-area first-team for the boys is Seuntjens, who earns a spot on the top unit after being an honorable mention selection as a sophomore.

Seuntjens led the D-S boys in scoring at 14.2 points per game this past winter. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game and led the team with 30 three-point baskets, while sitting second with 60 assists and among the leaders in steals with 26.

“What a great honor for Seuntjens to be recognized as the area’s player of the year,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“Seuntjens really came onto the scene for our program toward the end of his sophomore season with some really big games for us down the stretch. And, he really carried that momentum into his junior season,” Fink remarked.

“Seuntjens definitely played the most minutes of any player on our team and we needed him on the floor as much as possible for us to be at our best.”

“He is a really high IQ basketball player with the ability to shoot from deep and get to the paint at will with a great turnaround jumper,” Fink said.

“Our program is fortunate to have a player like Seuntjens. We’re proud of his accomplishments in his junior year and really excited for his senior season next year,” the Monarch boss stated.

Seuntjens was joined on the first team by Ar-We-Va senior forward Cooper Kock, Boyer Valley senior forward Trevor Malone, D-S sophomore guard Luke Wiebers and IKM-Manning sophomore guard Ross Kusel.

Kock and Malone both moved up to the first team after being second-team recipients a year ago, while Wiebers and Kusel are both being honored as all-area picks for the first time.

Second-team recipients this winter are D-S senior guard Aiden Schuttinga, Ar-We-Va senior guard Will Ragaller, IKM-Manning senior guard Amos Rasmussen, Boyer Valley junior forward Drew Volkmann and D-S sophomore post player Lance Arkfeld.

Ragaller was a first-team honoree a year ago.

Schuttinga and Volkmann both moved up to the second team after being honorable mention picks last winter, while Rasmussen and Arkfeld are being honored for the first time.

And, recognized as honorable mention all-area picks were Boyer Valley senior guard/forward Jaidan Ten Eyck, Ar-We-Va senior forward Conner Kirsch, Boyer Valley senior guard Carsan Wood, IKM-Manning senior guard Nolan Ramsey and D-S junior guard Jaxon Wessel.

Ten Eyck was a second-team all-area selection a year ago. Kirsch, Wood, Ramsey and Wessel are all first-time honorees this season.

Like Mich for the girls, Fink of D-S has been tabbed as this paper’s all-area coach of the year for the second year in a row.

Fink led the D-S boys to a third-place finish in the Hawkeye 10 Conference at 7-3, an overall mark of 15-10, and to within one game of the state tournament in Class 3A for the third time in the past four years.

Fink just completed his ninth year as the Monarchs’ head coach and owns an overall record of 104-100.

Season Statistics for those girls and boys named to the all-area first and second teams are below.

Girls First Team

Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig, 5-9, Sr., F

12.8 p/pg, 7.5 r/pg, 23 steals, 19 assists, eight shot blocks

Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, 5-5, Sr., G

11.8 p/pg, 7.5 r/pg, 9 three-pointers, 75 steals, 61 assists

Bianca Cadwell, IKM-Manning, 5-8, Sr., F

8.9 p/pg, 6.8 r/pg, 40 assists, 30 steals, 4 shot blocks

Talia Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 5-8, Jr., F

11.4 p/pg, 8.1 r/pg, 41 steals, 38 assists, 3 shot blocks

Kiana Schulz, Denison-Schleswig, 5-7, Soph., G-F

9.5 p/pg, 5.5 r/pg, 41 three-pointers, 30 steals, 13 assists, 3 shot blocks

Girls Second Team

Cambri Brodersen, Denison-Schleswig, 5-5, Sr., G

4.8 p/pg, 3.7 r/pg, 17 three-pointers, 75 assists, 39 steals

Macie Doyel, IKM-Manning, 5-7, Sr., G

7.7 p/pg, 1.7 r/pg, 31 three-pointers, 58 steals, 31 assists, 4 shot blocks

Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, 5-7, Jr., G

7.0 p/pg, 5.2 r/pg, 12 three-pointers, 49 steals, 34 assists, 5 shot blocks

Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning, 5-9, Jr., P

9.5 p/pg, 4.5 r/pg, 43 steals, 26 assists, 3 shot blocks

Ava Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley, 5-7, Soph. G

6.5 p/pg, 4.6 r/pg, 68 steals, 32 assists, 2 shot blocks

Boys First Team

Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley, 6-2, Sr., F

10.3 p/pg, 5.4 r/pg, 8 three-pointers, 31 assists, 21 shot blocks, 14 steals

Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va, 6-2, Sr., F

11.3 p/pg, 9.5 r/pg, 7 three-pointers, 28 steals, 25 assists, 18 shot blocks

Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig, 6-1, Jr., G

14.2 p/pg, 3.3 r/pg, 30 three-pointers, 60 assists, 26 steals, 8 shot blocks

Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, 6-1, Soph., G

10.2 p/pg, 3.4 r/pg, 19 three-pointers, 74 assists, 50 steals, 8 shot blocks

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning, 6-0, Soph., G

6.8 p/pg, 3.1 r/pg, 21 three-pointers, 44 assists, 25 steals, 5 shot blocks

Boys Second Team

Aiden Schuttinga, Denison-Schleswig, 5-10, Sr., G

8.1 p/pg, 2.5 r/pg, 28 three-pointers, 32 steals, 29 assists, 3 shot blocks

Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, 5-11, Sr., G

10.8 p/pg, 5.0 r/pg, 35 three-pointers, 95 assists, 35 steals, 3 shot blocks

Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, 5-11, Sr., G

7.5 p/pg, 3.0 r/pg, 16 three-pointers, 32 assists, 24 steals

Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley, 6-4, Jr., F

9.0 p/pg, 3.8 r/pg, 34 three-pointers, 44 steals, 28 assists, 12 shot blocks

Lance Arkfeld, Denison-Schleswig, 6-8, Soph., P