BV's Falkena, Heffernan claim individual titles at Woodbine

He was followed by Tommy Hast (34th, 23:44.83), Medalid Yoc-Fuentes (36th, 24:12.38) and Austin Garcia (48th, 31:11.79).

Monday’s action at Woodbine also accounted for the Rolling Valley Conference Meet.

The BV girls and boys placed second in their respective divisions.

On the girls’ side, BV garnered 38 team points for second behind Woodbine’s first-place total of 26 points.

On the boys’ side, BV netted 47 points for second behind champion Woodbine (20).

BV’s Falkena was the individual RVC champion for the girls out of 25 runners.

Other BV results had Gorham in fourth, Mandel in sixth, Miller in 11th and Harris in 23rd.

Heffernan of BV was your individual conference champion for the boys out of 22 athletes.

Ten Eyck ran 10th for BV. He was followed by Hanigan (12th), Hast (15th), Yoc-Fuentes (17th) and Garcia (22nd).