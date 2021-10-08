BV's Falkena, Heffernan claim individual titles at Woodbine

The Boyer Valley girls ran third and boys fifth at the Woodbine Cross Country Invitational on Monday.
On the girls’ side, BV tallied 64 points for third behind champion Woodbine (46) and runnerup Tri-Center (55).
On the boys’ side, BV finished with 109 team points.
Woodbine claimed the boys’ team championship with 38 points. Missouri Valley was second to the Tigers with 43 points.
Freshman Mariah Falkena of BV won the individual title for the girls out of 42 runners in 22 minutes, 22.11 seconds.
BV’s Clara Gorham ran seventh overall in 24:06.66.
She was followed by Abby Mandel (12th, 24:57.87), Maci Miller (22nd, 27:38.80) and Reagan Harris (36th, 32:51.18).
Junior Patrick Heffernan of BV claimed the individual title for the boys out of 48 competitors in 17:45.30.
Evan Ten Eyck ran 25th for the Bulldogs in 22:26.44.
Ethan Hanigan finished 30th in 23:09.25.
He was followed by Tommy Hast (34th, 23:44.83), Medalid Yoc-Fuentes (36th, 24:12.38) and Austin Garcia (48th, 31:11.79).
Monday’s action at Woodbine also accounted for the Rolling Valley Conference Meet.
The BV girls and boys placed second in their respective divisions.
On the girls’ side, BV garnered 38 team points for second behind Woodbine’s first-place total of 26 points.
On the boys’ side, BV netted 47 points for second behind champion Woodbine (20).
BV’s Falkena was the individual RVC champion for the girls out of 25 runners.
Other BV results had Gorham in fourth, Mandel in sixth, Miller in 11th and Harris in 23rd.
Heffernan of BV was your individual conference champion for the boys out of 22 athletes.
Ten Eyck ran 10th for BV. He was followed by Hanigan (12th), Hast (15th), Yoc-Fuentes (17th) and Garcia (22nd).
Final Team Standings
Woodbine Invitational
Girls
1. Woodbine 46; 2. Tri-Center 55; 3. Boyer Valley 64; 4. Audubon 68; 5. Exira/EH-K 101
Boys
1. Woodbine 38; 2. Missouri Valley 43; 3. Tri-Center 78; 4. Underwood 103; 5. Boyer Valley 109; 6. CAM 135
RVC Meet
Girls
1. Woodbine 26; 2. Boyer Valley 38; 3. Exira/EH-K 62
Boys
1. Woodbine 20; 2. Boyer Valley 47; 3. CAM 61