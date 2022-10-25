BV's Heffernan advances to state meet

Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan has qualified to compete at the state cross country meet for the third year in a row.

That after the senior Bulldog standout placed second overall out of 80 runners at the Class 1A state-qualifying meet on Thursday at Guthrie Center.

Heffernan, 10th a year at the state meet, was runnerup on Thursday in a time of 16 minutes, 31 seconds.

IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller won the individual title in 16:29.80.

From Thursday’s meet, the top two teams and top 10 individuals advance to the state meet set for this Friday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center, last year’s Class 1A state championship team for the boys, won the team title on its home course on Thursday with 35 points.

IKM-Manning also qualified as a team with a second-place finish of 56 points.

The Class 1A boys’ race at the state meet is set for Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

On the girls’ side, BV tallied 117 points for fifth place in the final team standings.

Earlham (28) and IKM-Manning (57) finished one-two as teams to qualify for the state meet.

Earlham’s Mackenzie Harger claimed the individual title in 20:02.00.

The BV girls were led by Mariah Falkena, who finished 23rd overall out of 73 competitors in 23:33.00.

Lauryn Muff ran 25th in 23:38.00.

She was followed by Abby Mandel (28th, 23;49.00), Clara Gorham (30th, 23:58.00), Lily Heistand (41st, 24:51.80) and Reagan Harris (66th, 20:27.00).