BV's Heffernan claims another title for Bulldogs

The Boyer Valley girls rang up 69 team points to take home third place from the Tri-Center Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Neola.

Logan-Magnolia earned the team title for the girls with 17 points.

Treynor was second to the Panthers with 52 points.

On the boys’ side, BV competed with only two boys and was not eligible for team points.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls, placing seventh overall out of 45 runners in 21 minutes, 18 seconds.

Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer claimed the individual title in 19:49.

Mariah Falkena ran 15th for BV in 22:19.

She was followed by Lauryn Muff (19th, 22:38), Abby Mandel (20th, 22:41) and Lily Heistand (22nd, 23:21).

For the BV boys, Patrick Heffernan had another successful meet, as the senior took first place overall out of 68 athletes in 16:31.

He won the title by almost a minute and a half over Treynor’s John Ross Biederman, who took second in 17:59.

BV’s Michael Davis also ran 36th for the Bulldogs in 21:33.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Logan-Magnolia 17; 2. Treynor 52; 3. Boyer Valley 69; 4. AHST/Walnut 100; 5. Tri-Center 124; 6. Shenandoah 142

Boys