BV's Heffernan claims individual title at Ida Grove

The Boyer Valley girls placed ninth and boys 12th in their respective divisions at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Cross Country Invitational on Monday at Ida Grove.

On the girls’ side, BV tallied 200 team points.

Pocahontas Area was your team champion for the girls with 100 points, as the Indians just edged out second-place Manson-Northwest Webster by three points.

On the boys’ side, BV rang up 295 team points on the day.

The Sioux City North junior varsity team earned the championship with 91 points. Woodbine was second with 114 points.

Freshman Mariah Falkena paced the BV girls, placing fourth overall out of 132 runners in 21 minutes, 08.04 seconds.

Another freshman, Nora Peterson of Alta-Aurelia, won the individual title in 19:16.32.

Clara Gorham ran 17th for BV in 22:40.18.

She was followed by Abby Mandel (26th, 22:33.94), Maci Miller (69th, 26:23.10) and Reagan Harris (99th, 29:19.68).