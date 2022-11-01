BV's Heffernan competes at state meet

Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan wrapped up his final cross country season with a fourth-place effort in the Class 1A portion of the state meet on Friday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
Heffernan, who competed at the state meet for the third consecutive year, finished in a time of 16 minutes, 21.63 seconds among a field of 154 athletes.
That was after placing ninth a year ago as a junior.
“The goal was to stick behind and with about a mile left start kicking it in. I wanted to win it, but it didn’t go like that,” commented Heffernan in a postrace interview on Friday.
Winning the Class 1A individual title was Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen, who crossed first in 15:58.11.
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller ran second in 16:13.07, while Payton Griebel of Bellevue ran third overall in 16:15.03.
Iowa City Regina won the Class 1A boys’ team title with 102 points.