 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BV's Heffernan competes at state meet

  • 0

Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan wrapped up his final cross country season with a fourth-place effort in the Class 1A portion of the state meet on Friday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Heffernan, who competed at the state meet for the third consecutive year, finished in a time of 16 minutes, 21.63 seconds among a field of 154 athletes.

That was after placing ninth a year ago as a junior.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The goal was to stick behind and with about a mile left start kicking it in. I wanted to win it, but it didn’t go like that,” commented Heffernan in a postrace interview on Friday.

Winning the Class 1A individual title was Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen, who crossed first in 15:58.11.

IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller ran second in 16:13.07, while Payton Griebel of Bellevue ran third overall in 16:15.03.

People are also reading…

Iowa City Regina won the Class 1A boys’ team title with 102 points.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Murphy: The Phillies can win the World Series if they win these three matchups

David Murphy: The Phillies can win the World Series if they win these three matchups

You are going to spend a lot of the next 24 hours reading all kinds of reasons why the Phillies will enter Friday’s World Series opener as a heavy underdog against the Astros. Those reasons are more than valid. But this year’s postseason is a perfect example of how little anyone really knows. We saw it with the Giants in 2010 and the Cardinals in 2011: a best-of-seven series is a wildly ...

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-year-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.

It might be time to accept USC’s defense for what it is

It might be time to accept USC’s defense for what it is

TUCSON, Ariz. — “You are what you are.” Those words were spoken by USC head coach Lincoln Riley during the Trojans’ bye week when asked if his defense was getting the respect it deserved for leading the nation in turnover margin. The argument went that, while the numbers may seem like outliers, the Trojan defense had produced them and should be judged by them. But if you follow that logic, ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Recommended for you