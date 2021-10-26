BV's Heffernan, Falkena advance to state cross country in Class 1A

Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan and freshman Mariah Falkena will both compete at the state cross country meet.

That after the two placed among the top 10 finishers in their respective divisions at a Class 1A state-qualifying meet hosted by Panorama on Thursday at Panora.

In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals from each of the state-qualifying meets moved to the state meet set for Saturday, October 30, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

At the state meet, the Class 1A girls’ race is at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ event at 3:15 p.m.

The BV boys placed eighth as a team with 228 points.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (43) and Ogden (65) finished one-two in the final team standings to qualify for the state meet.

On the girls’ side, BV tallied 179 points for ninth overall.

Teams advancing to state for the girls were champion Logan-Magnolia (28) and runnerup Adair-Casey/GC (42).