BV's Heffernan, Falkena advance to state cross country in Class 1A

Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan and freshman Mariah Falkena will both compete at the state cross country meet.
That after the two placed among the top 10 finishers in their respective divisions at a Class 1A state-qualifying meet hosted by Panorama on Thursday at Panora.
In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals from each of the state-qualifying meets moved to the state meet set for Saturday, October 30, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
At the state meet, the Class 1A girls’ race is at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ event at 3:15 p.m.
The BV boys placed eighth as a team with 228 points.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (43) and Ogden (65) finished one-two in the final team standings to qualify for the state meet.
On the girls’ side, BV tallied 179 points for ninth overall.
Teams advancing to state for the girls were champion Logan-Magnolia (28) and runnerup Adair-Casey/GC (42).
Heffernan paced the BV boys on Thursday, placing fourth overall out of 92 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds.
A-C/GC senior Trevin Suhr won the individual title in 16:44.
Heffernan will compete at the state meet for the second year in a row.
BV junior Ethan Hanigan and sophomore Evan Ten Eyck ran 54th and 55th, respectively, in 21:23 and 21:29.
Junior Jack Heistand finished 68th in 22:29, while sophomore Tommy Hast ran 74th in 22:45.
Junior Medalid Yoc-Fuentes took 80th in 23:26, while sophomore Austin Garcia wound up 92nd in 29:43.
Heffernan did an amazing job at Panora. He had to face some top-ranked individuals in 1A and was right up there with them the entire race," commented Boyer Valley coach Kent Hall.
Heffernan has five individual championships to his credit this season with victories at Denison, Dunlap, Ida Grove and Woodbine, including the Rolling Valley Conference individual title.
"He definitely got stronger as the season progressed," Hall said of Heffernan.
Falkena continued her outstanding season for BV on Thursday with a third-place effort out of 84 runners in 21:06 to advance to the state meet for the first time.
Falkena finished third behind Logan-Magnolia sisters Courtney and Madison Sporrer, whom crossed in times of 19:49 and 20.06, respectively.
Freshman Clara Gorham ran 32nd for BV in 23:41.
Sophomore Abby Mandel ran 34th in 24:03.
Senior Maci Miller finished 67th in 27:01 with junior Reagan Harris taking 77th in 29:44.
"Falkena ran a very tough race at Panora, and we are very excited that she is making her first state experience as a freshman," Hall said.
"Falkena has trained very hard going clear back to this past summer. The hill training that Boyer Valley does quite often helped Falkena tremendously for the Panorama course," Hall remarked.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 43; 2. Ogden 65; 3. IKM-Manning 124; 4. Nodaway Valley 130; 5. Madrid 143; 6. West Monona 151; 7. South Hamilton 156; 8. Boyer Valley 228; 9. Logan-Magnolia 250; 10. CAM 270; 11. Woodward Academy 293
Girls