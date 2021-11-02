BV's Heffernan, Falkena compete at state cross country

Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan and freshman Mariah Falkena both were in Class 1A competition at the 2021 State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The state meet took place at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course located north of Fort Dodge.
Hefferan ran at the state meet for the second year in a row and left Fort Dodge with a medal, as the Bulldog standout placed 10th overall out of 156 runners in 16 minutes, 58.27 seconds.
Earlham had the top two individual finishers in Class 1A with seniors Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet crossing in 16:06.46 and 16:18.50, respectively.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the 1A team championship for the boys with 75 points.
"Heffernan’s goal was to improve his place and time from a year ago and did by well over a minute," commented Boyer Valley coach Kent Hall.
"His hard work and determination paid off and he was very honored to receive his 10th-place medal," the Bulldog boss added.
Falkena, on the other hand, competed at the state meet for the first time in her career.
The first-year Lady Bulldog athlete placed 79th overall out of 150 runners in 22:29.09.
Another freshman, Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland, claimed the individual title in 1A with a time of 18:20.91.
Taking home the 1A team title for the girls was South Winneshiek with 104 points.
"Falkena ran with 150 of the best in Class 1A as a freshman. She is a very dedicated runner and works very hard at all she does," Hall said.
"We’re looking forward to the nex three years with her running," the Lady Bulldog coach added.
Class 1A Boys
Top 10 Finishers
1, Jayden Dickson, Sr., Earlham, 16:06.46; 2. Dominic Braet, Sr., Earlham, 16:18.50; 3. Isaac Natvig, Sr., Valley Lutheran, 16:23.49; 4. Trevin Suhr, Sr., Adair-Casey/GC, 16:38.86; 5. Payton Griebel, Soph., Bellevue, 16:40.69; 6. Bryce McDonough, Sr., Central Springs, 16:46.75; 7. Ethan Loutzenheiser, Soph., Madrid, 16:48.54; 8. Colin Lillie, Jr., C.B. St. Albert, 16:54.96; 9. Cy Huber, Sr., Maquoketa Valley, 16:56.81; 10. Patrick Heffernan, Jr., Boyer Valley, 16:58.27