BV's Heffernan, Falkena compete at state cross country

Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan and freshman Mariah Falkena both were in Class 1A competition at the 2021 State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

The state meet took place at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course located north of Fort Dodge.

Hefferan ran at the state meet for the second year in a row and left Fort Dodge with a medal, as the Bulldog standout placed 10th overall out of 156 runners in 16 minutes, 58.27 seconds.

Earlham had the top two individual finishers in Class 1A with seniors Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet crossing in 16:06.46 and 16:18.50, respectively.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the 1A team championship for the boys with 75 points.

"Heffernan’s goal was to improve his place and time from a year ago and did by well over a minute," commented Boyer Valley coach Kent Hall.

"His hard work and determination paid off and he was very honored to receive his 10th-place medal," the Bulldog boss added.