BV's Heffernan, Malone qualify for state track and field

The Boyer Valley girls and boys competed in a Class 1A state-qualifying track and field meet on Thursday at Mondamin.

The BV boys tallied 37 points for 10th in the final team standings, while the Lady Bulldogs garnered 26 points for 11th overall.

Woodbine for the boys (132) and Oakland Riverside for the girls (92) took home team championships from Mondamin.

In Class 1A, the first-place finishers in each event, plus the next 14 best performances from across the state qualify for the state meet to take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Boys’ results

The BV boys had one automatic state qualifier, as Patrick Heffernan took first place in the 1,600-meter run in four minutes, 46.23 seconds, good enough for 15th among the 24 qualifiers.

Heffernan just missed being an automatic qualifier in the 3,200-meter run, placing second overall in 10:17.58, which was good enough to advance him to the state meet at seventh overall.