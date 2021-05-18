BV's Heffernan, Malone qualify for state track and field

The Boyer Valley girls and boys competed in a Class 1A state-qualifying track and field meet on Thursday at Mondamin.
The BV boys tallied 37 points for 10th in the final team standings, while the Lady Bulldogs garnered 26 points for 11th overall.
Woodbine for the boys (132) and Oakland Riverside for the girls (92) took home team championships from Mondamin.
In Class 1A, the first-place finishers in each event, plus the next 14 best performances from across the state qualify for the state meet to take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
Boys’ results
The BV boys had one automatic state qualifier, as Patrick Heffernan took first place in the 1,600-meter run in four minutes, 46.23 seconds, good enough for 15th among the 24 qualifiers.
Heffernan just missed being an automatic qualifier in the 3,200-meter run, placing second overall in 10:17.58, which was good enough to advance him to the state meet at seventh overall.
Brett McGee of Tri-Center won the 3,200 in 10:16.94.
Carsan Wood placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.42.
BV’s sprint medley relay team of Bobby Gross, Nathaniel Green, Logan Miller and Josh Gorden finished third in 1:49.96.
Gorden also ran fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:18.39.
Girls’ results
The BV girls had no automatic state qualifiers, but Lauren Malone will head to the state meet in the 400-meter hurdles.
Malone placed third overall in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.58, good for 13th among the 24 entries going to Des Moines.
BV’s 4x800 relay team of Kylie Petersen, Whitney Hartmann, Jessica O’Day and Malone ran third as well in 11:07.23.