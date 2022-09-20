BV's Heffernan runs second at Panorama meet

Members of the Boyer Valley cross country teams competed at the Panorama Invitational on Thursday at Lake Panorama at Panora.

On the boys’ side, BV ran only two competitors and was not eligible for team points.

However, BV senior Patrick Heffernan had a very successful run, placing second overall out of 95 athletes in a time of 17 minutes, 53.87 seconds.

Winning the individual title was Madrid senior Ethan Loutzenheiser, who crossed first in 16:53.87.

Also racing for the BV boys was freshman Michael Davis, who finished 74th overall in a clocking of 22:54.09.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the boys’ team title with 46 points.

Ogden was runnerup with 90 points.

On the girls’ side, BV ran four girls on Thursday.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs was sophomore Mariah Falkena, who took home 30th overall out of 82 runners in 23:50.30.

Sophomore Clara Gorham ran 33rd in 24:03.00.

Freshman Lauryn Muff and junior Abby Mandel finished 39th and 40th, respectively, in 24:41.29 and 24:47.88.

Van Meter senior Clare Kelly claimed the individual title in 19:39.19.