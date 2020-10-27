BV's Mandel, Heffernan qualify for state cross country in 1A

Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan and Abby Mandel both have qualified to compete at the state cross country meet.

That after the sophomore boy and freshmen girl both placed 10th as individuals at a Class 1A state-qualifying meet on Friday at Audubon.

In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals advance to the state meet scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

The BV boys placed seventh overall as a team with 162 points.

Madrid (22) and Ogden (64) finished one-two in the final team standings to qualify for the state meet.

Heffernan qualified for the state meet after placing 10th overall out of 75 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 13.00 seconds.

Madrid senior Jason Renze claimed the individual title in 17:28.90.

In fact, Madrid had the top three individual finishers with three others among the top 12.