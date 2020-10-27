BV's Mandel, Heffernan qualify for state cross country in 1A

Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan and Abby Mandel both have qualified to compete at the state cross country meet.
That after the sophomore boy and freshmen girl both placed 10th as individuals at a Class 1A state-qualifying meet on Friday at Audubon.
In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals advance to the state meet scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
The BV boys placed seventh overall as a team with 162 points.
Madrid (22) and Ogden (64) finished one-two in the final team standings to qualify for the state meet.
Heffernan qualified for the state meet after placing 10th overall out of 75 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 13.00 seconds.
Madrid senior Jason Renze claimed the individual title in 17:28.90.
In fact, Madrid had the top three individual finishers with three others among the top 12.
Senior Nathaniel Green ran 36th for BV in 22:20.42. Sophomore Jack Heistand finished 44th in 22:52.21. Senior Clay Roberts ran 48th in 23:01.26 and sophomore Medalid Yoc-Fuentes wound up 54th in 23:32.26.
On the girls’ side, Mandel, a freshman, will head to the state meet for the first time after placing 10th overall out of 70 athletes in 23:42.55.
Council Bluffs St. Albert freshman Reese Duncan earned the individual title in 21:49.82.
BV senior Kylie Petersen ran 18th overall in 24:23.58.
Junior Maci Miller crossed 54th in 29:00.34 and sophomore Reagan Harris wound up 65th in 31:07.93.
The top two teams to advance to Fort Dodge were champion AHST/Walnut (44) and second-place Logan-Magnolia (59).
Mandel will compete in the 1A girls’ state race at 3:30 p.m., with Heffernan running at 4 p.m.