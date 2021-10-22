BV''s postseason volleyball run ends with loss to Riverside

Boyer Valley’s postseason volleyball run came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 3-0 loss to Oakland Riverside in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal match at Oakland.

Riverside, a member of the Western Iowa Conference, defeated BV 25-13, 25-20, 25-21, as Larry Neilsen’s club finished 24-11 overall in matches and 62-32 in games.

With the win, Riverside improved to 23-13 overall in matches and will now take on WIC-foe Tri-Center in a regional semifinal match on Monday, October 25, at Oakland.

"Simply put, we didn’t have our best stuff and we certainly was going to need it to get past a very good Oakland-Riverside squad. We never established an offensive rhythm and it seemed like we were always on defense," commented Neilsen in reference to Wednesday’s match.

"Even our serving game, which is a big asset for us, didn’t hinder their ability to run their offense. Certainly a disappointing ending to a great year, not only because of the loss, but moreover because this is a great bunch of girls to be around," he added.