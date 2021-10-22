BV''s postseason volleyball run ends with loss to Riverside

Boyer Valley’s postseason volleyball run came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 3-0 loss to Oakland Riverside in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal match at Oakland.
Riverside, a member of the Western Iowa Conference, defeated BV 25-13, 25-20, 25-21, as Larry Neilsen’s club finished 24-11 overall in matches and 62-32 in games.
With the win, Riverside improved to 23-13 overall in matches and will now take on WIC-foe Tri-Center in a regional semifinal match on Monday, October 25, at Oakland.
"Simply put, we didn’t have our best stuff and we certainly was going to need it to get past a very good Oakland-Riverside squad. We never established an offensive rhythm and it seemed like we were always on defense," commented Neilsen in reference to Wednesday’s match.
"Even our serving game, which is a big asset for us, didn’t hinder their ability to run their offense. Certainly a disappointing ending to a great year, not only because of the loss, but moreover because this is a great bunch of girls to be around," he added.
Lauren Malone led all BV servers in the loss, as she was 9-of-9 with one ace. Talia Burkhart went 8-of-10 with two aces, while Leah Cooper was 7-of-11 with one ace.
Kristen Neilsen also went 7-of-9 with one ace on the night. Makenzie Dumbaugh was good on all six of her serves with one ace as well.
Cooper paced BV at the net with 10 kills. Burkhart added six kills, followed by Jessica O’Day with four and Dumbaugh with two.
Malone had a team-high 19 assists.
Cooper led BV in digs with 13. Neilsen added 10 digs. Burkhart chipped in with nine digs and Malone finished with seven.
Jaci Petersen had one solo block for the Lady Bulldogs.
Wednesday’s match was the final contest for three BV seniors in Cooper, Dumbaugh and Petersen.
"Overall, this season was absolutely great. We certainly had some dips, but this group always seemed to bounce back," Neilsen remarked.
"I would also like to thank our parents, fans and student section for all of their support this season. After a Covid season last year with limited spectators, our support was amazing," the Lady Bulldog boss stated.
For Riverside, Veronica Andrusyshyn had a team-high 16 kills with Izzy Bluml adding 12 kills.