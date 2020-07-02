CAM ends Lady Bulldog win streak at two games

The Boyer Valley girls had a two-game winning streak snapped on Monday night, as CAM picked up a 10-1 softball victory at Dow City.
The loss moved Paige Gaskill’s BV club to 2-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.
CAM (8-4) led 9-0 before BV scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The visiting Cougars scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.
BV had six hits in the loss.
Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-1. Marie Hanigan, Kylie Petersen, Kenzie Dumbaugh and Talia Burkhart all went 1-for-3.
Burkhart’s hit was a double and she scored her team’s lone run.
Leah Cooper also went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases.
Nicole Behrendt threw four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on four hits with four Ks and five walks.
Dumbaugh also tossed two and one-third, as she gave up one run on two hits with one K to her credit.