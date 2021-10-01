CAM knocks off Boyer Valley in four

Boyer Valley suffered its first Rolling Valley Conference volleyball loss on Tuesday night, as CAM pulled off a tight 3-1 match victory over the Lady Bulldogs at Dunlap.

BV won game one, 26-24, but then CAM rallied to capture the next three games by slim margins of 29-27, 28-26 and 25-19, as Larry Neilsen’s club fell to 4-1 in RVC play, 15-8 overall and 40-23 in games.

CAM moved to 4-1 in RVC play with Tuesday’s win.

Talia Burkhart led all BV servers by going 26-of-26 with seven aces to her credit.

Leah Cooper was 15-of-18. Makenzie Dumbaugh was 14-of-16 with one ace. Anna Seuntjens hit all 11 of her serves with two aces.

Kristen Neilsen also was perfect on eight serves.

Cooper had a team-high 16 kills. Jessica O’Day added nine kills. Burkhart had six kills and Dumbaugh finished with five.

Lauren Malone contributed a team-high 30 assists.