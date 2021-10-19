CAM overwhelms Boyer Valley to claim district title

Top-ranked CAM raced out to a 52-0 lead at halftime en route to a 74-6 victory over Boyer Valley in Eight-Man, District 10 football action on Friday night at Dunlap.

With the loss, BV finished 3-3 in District 10 and fell to 4-4 overall, as the Bulldogs will conclude their 2021 season this Friday night with a matchup against West Bend-Mallard at Dunlap.

With Friday’s win, CAM improved to 6-0 in District 10 and 8-0, as the unbeaten Cougars will host East Mills (4-4) in the opening round of the Eight-Man Playoffs this Friday night at Anita.

BV’s lone points against CAM came on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Hast to Drew Volkmann in the third quarter.

BV finished with 104 total yards, as the Bulldogs ran for 53 yards and passed for 51 yards.

Hast ran the ball 12 times for 18 yards, while Matt Ferguson had two rushes for 18 yards.

Trevor Malone also ran the ball five times for nine yards.