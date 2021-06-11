 Skip to main content
CAM pulls away from Boyer Valley on baseball diamond
CAM pulls away from Boyer Valley on baseball diamond

BV boys vs. CAM BB

Boyer Valley suffered its third consecutive loss on the baseball diamond on Monday night, as CAM plated 10 runs over the final two innings en route to a 14-4 victory at Dunlap.

The loss dropped BV to 1-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.

CAM led 4-1 after four innings. The Cougars then scored three runs in the sixth and seven more in the seventh.

BV scored one run in the sixth and finished the scoring with two in the seventh.

Kurt Brosamle’s BV club tallied five hits on the night.

Bobby Gross went 2-for-4. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-4 with a double and one run.

Robert Brasel was 1-for-4 with one run. Hayden Soma also was 1-for-1 with one run.

Adam Puck, Ten Eyck and Hayden Soma all saw time on the mound for BV.

Soma took the loss after giving up seven runs on nine hits with five Ks and two walks in five and two-thirds innings of work.

