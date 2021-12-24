CAM takes two from Boyer Valley in RVC competition

The Boyer Valley girls and boys lost to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action last Friday night at Anita.

In game one, CAM raced out to a 33-19 halftime lead en route to a 52-34 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV squad.

In the nightcap, the BV boys saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a 40-32 loss to the host Cougars.

Girls’ results

Last Friday’s 17-point loss for BV was the team’s fourth setback in a row, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-2 in RVC action and 2-6 overall on the year.

Leah Cooper led BV’s attack with a double-double effort of 10 points and 16 rebounds to go with six steals.

Lauren Malone added 10 points, three boards, two steals and one assist in the contest.

Ava Ten Eyck had six points, five boards, two assists and two steals for a nice all-around effort.

Talia Burkhart finished with five points, 11 boards, three assists and one steal, while Jessica O’Day had four points and two boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 31 times in the loss.

Boys’ results

Last Friday’s eight-point loss to CAM dropped BV to 2-2 in RVC play and 4-2 overall on the season to date.

CAM led 16-13 at halftime and 23-21 after three quarters. The host Cougars then outscored the Bulldogs 17-11 over the final eight minutes for the win.

BV shot just 24.4 percent from the field, as the Bulldogs were only 5-of-22 from three-point range, while making just 5-of-12 free throws.

Drew Volkmann paced the BV boys with 11 points, adding six boards and three steals.

Carsan Wood netted five points with two boards and one steal.

Trevor Malone had four points and eight boards on the night.

Adam Puck contributed three points, two boards and one steal. Caden Neilsen had three points and two assists.