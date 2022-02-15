Camden, Glenwood overpower Monarch girls

Glenwood’s Madison Camden drained seven three-point baskets and went off for 34 points on Friday night, as the Class 4A second-ranked Rams picked up a 69-31 nonconference victory over the Denison-Schleswig girls at Glenwood.

It was the final regular season game for Adam Mich’s D-S squad, which will take an overall record of 9-12 into a Class 4A, Region 8 quartefinal game against Creston on Wednesday night at Denison at 7 p.m.

Camden scored 23 of her 34 points in the first half on Friday night, as the Rams set the tone early on by outscoring D-S 22-8 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Glenwood went on a 25-0 run at one point and outscored the Monarchs 25-9 to take a comfortable 47-17 lead into the halftime locker room.

A 12-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter for Glenwood opened up a 59-19 advantage going into the fourth.

D-S did play shorthanded, as the team’s leading scorer in senior Kira Langenfeld sat out due to illness.

“She wasn’t feeling well throughout the day and went with us to Glenwood, but just couldn’t go,” commented Mich.

“That changed things up with our lineup, but give Glenwood credit, they shot the ball really well and we struggled offensively at times in the game,” the Monarch boss stated.

“Glenwood was very physical with us. They really limited our shots on the offensive end and they just couldn’t miss, especially in the first half,” Mich noted.

For the game, D-S was just 3-of-15 from three-point range and 11-of-40 overall for 28 percent.

The Monarchs did hit 6-of-8 free throws.

Glenwood, on the other hand, was 8-of-28 from behind the three-point arce. The Rams were 19-of-27 on two-point shots for 70 percent and finished 27-of-55 overall from the floor for 49 percent.

At the foul line, Glenwood was 7-of-8 on the night.

Hannah Slater led the way for D-S with 13 points and nine rebounds.

“Slater had a nice game for us. She did a nice job on the boards and really kept us in the game in the first half,” Mich said.

Olivia Meyer added five points and two steals.

Whitlee Auen had four points and two steals for the Monarchs. Sophie Sonnichsen netted three points with two steals.

Kiana Schulz had three points and five boards.

Addison Inman also had three points for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 24 times in the loss.

Glenwood was guilty of 15 violations.

JV results

Glenwood won the junior varsity game, 64-34.

Mayah Slater led D-S with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Taylor Totten and Samantha Chandler each had five points. Olivia Meyer had four points and Lauren Bowker two.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen beat Glenwood, 41-21.

Norah Huebert led D-S with 10 points.

Samantha Chandler and Lauryn Turin each had seven points. Tayla Brodersen and Gaby Cardenas each tossed in six points for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

D-S....................8 9 2 12 - 31