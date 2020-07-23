Carroll High girls defeat Monarchs for second time in three days

Carroll High banged out 14 hits, including five in the extra-base category, as the Tigers picked up a 13-3 victory in five innings over Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig squad in a Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinal softball game on Thursday night at Carroll.
The loss closed out the 2020 summer season for D-S, which finished 3-14 overall after dropping its final seven games, including a setback in five innings to Carroll for the second time in three days.
Carroll, which had defeated D-S 15-5 last Monday night on the Tigers’ home field, improved to 7-10 overall with Thursday’s triumph.
Carroll opened the scoring against D-S with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Monarchs, though, came right back and took the lead with all three of their runs in the top of the third, as Dau’s club tallied three of its four hits in the game in that at bat.
D-S scored all three runs with two outs.
Cambri Brodersen tripled to right field. Hannah Slater then walked and got to second on a passed ball.
Allana Arkfeld then delivered a double to left field that scored both Brodersen and Slater to tie the game at 2-2.
Kennedy Marten then put D-S up 3-2 with a single to right that scored Arkfeld with the go-ahead run.
The Monarchs would manage only one more baserunner after that with a two-out walk to Slater in the fifth.
Marten finished 2-for-2 with the one run batted in for D-S. Brodersen went 1-for-3 with a triple and one run and Arkfeld was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
Down 3-2, Carroll sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth and scored four runs to take control of the game at 6-3.
The Tigers added two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.
"I was proud of the girls for battling back after falling down 2-0. We had a nice third inning when we scored all three of our runs, but we just couldn’t do anything offensively after that," commented Dau.
"They (Carroll) hit the ball hard in the later innings and that’s when the game got ugly. I thought for the most part that our defense was better, but we still hurt ourselves with four errors that Carroll took advantage of," he added.
"I thought Claire Leinen threw well early on. She might have been a little nervous, but that was to be expected in her regional game. We then put in Hailey Meseck for an inning before coming back with Leinen."
"Honestly, I felt that we did some good things, but just not enough to give ourselves an opportunity to win. It was just like our first meeting. When the game out of hand, things just went south in a hurry," Dau said.
For Carroll, three different girls had three hits apiece.
Brielle Hinners went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Ava Gross was 3-for-4 with two runs and Josie Ayala was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs.
Ashley Onken also went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. It was her double over Paige Kastner in center field that brought in the Tigers’ 13th and final run to end the game.
Carroll stranded a total of six runners on the bases in the game.
Leinen, an eighth-grader, started in the circle for D-S and threw a total of three innings. She gave up eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and walked two.
Meseck tossed one inning, yielding five runs on eight hits with one walk.
Carroll pitcher Sydney Haakenson threw all five innings for the win, allowing the three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Dau thanked his two seniors Arkfeld and Payton Goslar in his postgame huddle.
"Yeah, I thanked them for their time and commitment and wished both of them good luck in the future. Goslar has been with us for five years and played a big role for us in the last few years. Arkeld made the most of her opportunities when called upon," Dau said.
"I’m glad the two them were able to get a little closure on their senior years. I know it wasn’t the way they wanted to go out, but they got an opportunity to play 17 games and do what they love to do," Dau remarked.
At the same time, Dau also was happy for his younger girls that they got to take the field this summer.
"Exactly. The experience they gained this year was invaluable. They got 17 games to find out what it’s like to play at the varsity level and what the level of competition is all about," Dau said.
"Then I just challenged the girls. I told them they should hit the weights, take part in other sports to not only become better softball players, but better multi-sport athletes."
"I’m definitely looking forward to next season with the hope of having a normal season," noted Dau, who called this past season anything but normal.
"It definitely was a weird season. From the very start, though, the girls did a fantastic job from the standpoint of social distancing, the daily temperature checks and hand sanitizing. We did our part to make sure everyone stayed safe and I’m proud to say that we didn’t have any positive tests unlike a lot of other schools," Dau said.