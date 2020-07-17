Carroll High takes down Monarch girls in five

Carroll High plated 12 runs combined in the third, fourth and fifth innings on Monday night, as the Tigers picked up a 15-5 softball victory in five innings over Denison-Schleswig at Carroll.
It was the final regular season game for Kevin Dau’s D-S club, which lost its sixth consecutive game in falling to 3-13 overall on the year.
A three-run top of the second inning gave D-S a 4-1 lead. Carroll made it 4-2 with a run in its half of the second.
Carroll then pushed four runs across in the third to take a 7-4 advantage. D-S scored its final run in the fourth to pull to within 7-5.
The Tigers then plated five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
"Pretty much the same old story. We got an early lead and then just watched it fizzle away," commented Dau, whose club helped Carroll’s cause by committing five errors defensively.
"We had eight hits and our pitching was pretty good, but we just didn’t help them out defensively and that’s been our downside all season," he added.
Cambri Brodersen led the D-S batters by going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and one run scored.
Paige Kastner went 1-for-3 with one run.
Allana Arkfeld was 1-for-3 with one RBI on the night. Kennedy Marten finished 1-for-3. Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-2 with one run.
Payton Goslar went 1-for-2 with two runs and Teryn Fink was 1-for-2 as well.
D-S stranded a total of six runners on the bases, while Carroll left five girls on.
Brodersen threw four innings in taking the pitching loss, as she gave up 13 runs on 12 hits with one walk.
Autumn Nemitz relieved Brodersen, yielding two runs with two walks.
Carroll (6-10) had a total of 14 stolen bases in the win, as five different Tiger girls had two apiece.
JV results
Carroll won the junior varsity game, 8-5.
Emma Mendenhall went 2-for-3 with one run for D-S. Delaney Lutz also was 2-for-3.
Hannah Weber finished 1-for-2 with one run as well.
Autumn Nemitz took the pitching loss, as she gave up eight runs on eight hits with five Ks and three walks in four innings of work.