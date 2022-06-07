Carroll knocks off Monarch girls in non-league clash at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls lost an 8-5 nonconference softball decision to Carroll High on Friday night at Denison.

The loss was the fourth in a row for Kevin Dau’s D-S club, which fell to 2-4 overall on the season.

Carroll led 5-2 when D-S scored twice in the last of the fourth to make it 5-4. The visiting Tigers plated two runs in the top of the fifth to go up 7-4, while the Monarchs tallied their final run in the last of the fifth.

Carroll then scored the game’s last run in the top of the sixth.

Both D-S and Carroll had nine hits.

Teryn Fink went 2-for-3 with one run scored for D-S. Hannah Slater went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in.

Kiana Schulz was 2-for-4, while Cambri Brodersen was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Kira Langenfeld also was 1-for-4 with two runs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.

Carroll, meanwhile, left nine girls stranded.

Norah Huebert threw in the circle for D-S and went all seven innings, as she gave up the eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks.

Carroll also got seven innings from Camryn Schable in the circle, as she yielded the five runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

JV results

Carroll won the junior varsity game, 10-6.

Jordyn Linn went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run for D-S.

Mayah Slater also went 2-for-3 with one run, while Ashlyn Herrig was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Elli Heiden went 1-for-2 with one run. Chloe Mendendhall also was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Calli Korner had a double in three at bats as well for the Monarchs.

Jacy Boyens suffered the pitching loss.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen girls defeated Carroll, 12-0.

Lauren Bock singled, doubled and scored one run to lead D-S.

Avery Bock, Gaby Cardenas, Josie Koenig, Kinzie Hargens and Lexi Hartwig all had singles for the Monarchs.