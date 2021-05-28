Carroll pulls away from Monarchs on baseball field

"It was a crazy finish no doubt, but my main concern was to make sure Gallup was okay. He made a heck of a play, but he took quite a shot to the chest," commented Wessel.

"Braiden Heiden threw well. His fastball was on, but he struggled with his curveball tonight. Carroll is a senior-dominated team and they hit the ball hard and came through with some clutch hits," he added.

"We struggled at the plate with only two hits and we just need to get our bats going. We played solid defense, but we just need to do a better job at the plate," Wessel remarked.

Carter Wessel and Jaxson Hildebrand each went 1-for-2 with infield hits for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.

"Give Carroll some credit. The Sibenaller (Slade) kid throws hard and is a tough pitcher, as we struggled putting the ball in play against him," Wessel said.

Sibenaller threw five and two-thirds innings and struck out 10 D-S batters, including seven straight during a span in the first three innings.