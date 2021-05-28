Carroll pulls away from Monarchs on baseball field

The Denison-Schleswig boys managed only a pair of infield hits on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs lost 13-3 in six innings to Carroll High in varsity baseball action at Carroll.
The nonconference setback dropped Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 0-2 on the season.
The Monarchs with single runs in the first and fourth innings led 2-0 before Carroll erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 6-2.
The Tigers added a single run in the fifth to make it 7-2.
D-S tallied its final run in the top of the seventh to make it 7-3, but the hosts under head coach Ryne Young plated six more runs in the last of the sixth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
The game had a bizzare ending.
With runners on second and third for Carroll, a high foul ball near the D-S dugout was caught by Monarch catcher Nathan Gallup, who then crashed into the dugout fence and slid down the stairs into the dugout.
Because the foul ball took Gallup from fair territory to deadball territory and with both runners tagging up, the ruling sent both Tigers across home plate, thus ending the game due to the 10-run rule.
"It was a crazy finish no doubt, but my main concern was to make sure Gallup was okay. He made a heck of a play, but he took quite a shot to the chest," commented Wessel.
"Braiden Heiden threw well. His fastball was on, but he struggled with his curveball tonight. Carroll is a senior-dominated team and they hit the ball hard and came through with some clutch hits," he added.
"We struggled at the plate with only two hits and we just need to get our bats going. We played solid defense, but we just need to do a better job at the plate," Wessel remarked.
Carter Wessel and Jaxson Hildebrand each went 1-for-2 with infield hits for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
"Give Carroll some credit. The Sibenaller (Slade) kid throws hard and is a tough pitcher, as we struggled putting the ball in play against him," Wessel said.
Sibenaller threw five and two-thirds innings and struck out 10 D-S batters, including seven straight during a span in the first three innings.
Heiden opened on the hill for D-S and took the loss in three and two-thirds.
He gave up six runs on seven hits, struck out seven and walked five on the night.
Trey Brotherton relieved Heiden and threw one and one-third, yielding three runs on three hits with two Ks and one walk.
Parker Bekkerus also tossed one-third of an inning, as he gave up four runs on one hit with three walks.
JV results
Carroll won the junior varsity game, 9-3.
Gavin Hipnar went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Monarch offense.
Lance Arkfeld also went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Luke Wiebers and Devin Fink each had singles as well.
Wyatt Randeris opened on the mound and threw four innings with three strikeouts.
Christian Schmadeke also threw one inning in relief.