CCSS teams compete at Dedham

The Crawford County Shooting Sports teams were in action on Saturday at the AVAD Hunt Club at Dedham for their third competition of the season.

“While the temperature was the warmest we have had to perform in all season, it was definitely the windiest conditions I can recall our team ever having to shoot through,” commented Crawford County Shooting Sports coach Mike Schrum.

“For that reason, the coaches couldn’t have been more proud of the 53 students that fought the windy fight today to bring home some pretty decent scores given the conditions,” he added.

The CCSS High School Silver team of Garret Plagge, Pat Mumm, Brody Schneider, Aidan Blackman and Jaggar Luetje placed fourth overall with a team score of 192.

The CCSS High School Gold team of Talon Adams, Levi Steinkamp, John Graeve, Kylar Blunk and Derek Scheuring took fifth at 190.

Ida County captured first place at 199, followed by second-place Carroll County (195) and third-place South Central Calhoun (193).

In the high school men’s division, Plagge placed fourth overall with a score of 44. Graeve took sixth with a 43.

In the high school ladies division, Brittany Musgrave placed seventh for the CCSS shooters with a score of 31.

The CCSS Middle School Gold team of Brenden Sieren, Jett Paulsen, Karson Bromert, Lucas Schneider and Eli Snowgren placed fifth with a score of 143.

Carroll County took first at 177.

In the middle school men’s division, Ryan Slechta finished in a five-way tie for third place with a score of 37. In the end, he finished fourth.

Schneider placed eighth in the same division with a score of 36.

In the middle school ladies’ division, Charlotte Schrum took first place for the CCSS team with a score of 33. Ava Pauley took third overall with a score of 22.