Changes ahead for high school football in Iowa

The Iowa High School Athletic Association in Boone has revised schedules for the 2020 football season that will affect every team in the state.
The plan allows flexibility for member schools due to Covid-19.
Unchanged are the first practice date (August 10), the first date of competition (August 27), as well as the state semifinals (November 13-15) and championship games (Nov. 20-21).
The 2020 schedule plan will include a seven-week regular season with teams having the option of playing five, six or seven games.
The big change is that every team in all of the classes will qualify for the playoffs with six rounds of postseason competition for each classification.
The IHSSA will determine postseason pairings based on geography, quality wins and team availability.
The new playoff format, though, is intended for the 2020 season only, according to the IHSAA.
The first round of the playoffs is set for Friday, Oct. 16. The second round is Oct. 23 with the third round on Oct. 30 and quarterfinals Nov. 7.
Because every team will advance to the playoffs, the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will not be utilized for the 2020 season.
Teams in Classes 3A, 2A, 1A and A will play their scheduled district games the previously-established order with the option of playing two non-district games in weeks one and two.
There will no non-district games for teams in Eight Man. Those schools will play their district games beginning Aug. 28.
The IHSAA has also developed a plan to not penalize teams to the potential of positive Covid-19 cases.
The revised plan will not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit, but rather a missed game due to Covid-19 will be considered a "no contest" and will not be made up.
Denison-Schleswig will open its regular season on Friday, Aug. 28, against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs.
Then in week two on Friday, Sept. 4, the Monarchs will play at Spencer in their final non-district game of the year.
D-S will then play out its Class 3A, District 10 schedule, hosting Carroll (Sept. 11), playing at Harlan (Sept. 18), hosting Creston/Orient-Macksburg (Sept. 25), playing at Lewis Central (Oct. 2) and hosting Glenwood (Oct. 9).
The contest with Creston/O-M on Sept. 25 at Denison will be the Monarchs’ homecoming game.
"We knew changes were coming, but I’m just glad the state is allowing us to play football," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.
"There’s a lot of power in sports and extra-curricular activities as a whole at the high school level," he added.
"I think the IHSAA did a great job in coming up with a plan that will benefit all those involved with safety being a top priority," the Monarch boss remarked.
Van Kley has went on record saying he’s a fan of getting more teams to the playoffs.
"It just generates so much excitement. There’s pressure every week at our level, so now I think the pressure will be taken off a little knowing that we’re still going to have at least one postseason game after week seven," Van Kley said.
"The IHSAA made a good decision in that matter. I think there was a strong pull among the state’s coaches to increase the numbers in the playoffs, so that’s exciting for everyone," Van Kley stated.
2020 Schedules
Denison-Schleswig (3A)
Aug. 28 - at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 4 - at Spencer
Sept. 11 - vs. Carroll High
Sept. 18 - at Harlan
Sept. 25 - vs. Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Oct. 2 - at Lewis Central
Oct. 9 - vs. Glenwood
Ar-We-Va (8-Man)
Aug. 28 - vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sept. 4 - at Audubon
Sept. 11 - vs. Woodbine
Sept. 18 - at Glidden-Ralston
Sept. 25 - vs. Boyer Valley
Oct. 2 - at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Oct. 9 - vs. West Harrison
Boyer Valley (8-Man)
Aug. 28 - vs. Glidden-Ralston
Sept. 4 - at Woodbine
Sept. 11 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sept. 18 - vs. Audubon
Sept. 25 - at Ar-We-Va
Oct. 2 - vs. West Harrison
Oct. 9 - at Exira/EH-K
IKM-Manning (A)
Aug. 28 - vs. Tri-Center
Sept. 4 - at Southeast Valley
Sept. 11 - vs. Woodbury Central
Sept. 18 - vs. West Monona
Sept. 25 - at Ridge View
Oct. 2 - at Westwood Sloan
Oct. 9 - vs. Logan-Magnolia