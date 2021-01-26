Clarinda edges D-S girls in bowling at Lucky Lanes

The Denison-Schleswig girls lost 2,251-2,177 to Clarinda in bowling action on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

With the loss, D-S had a two-match win streak snapped, as the Monarchs fell to 6-2 overall on the season.

Natalie Castillo led the D-S girls with a 311 series after shooting games of 164 and 147, respectively.

Claire Miller added a 301 series with games of 144 and 157.

Brianna Musgrave netted games of 159 and 125 for a 284 series.

She was followed by Abby Gehlsen (139-139--278), Kailee Jorgensen (148-127--275) and Payton Mathies (145-126--271).