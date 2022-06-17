Clarinda takes two from Monarch boys in H-10 doubleheader

The Denison-Schleswig boys were outscored 28-3 combined in a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference defeats on Monday night at Class 2A, fourth-ranked Clarinda.

A state tournament team a year in Class 2A, Clarinda earned a 15-0 victory in four innings in game one, following that up with a 13-3 triumph over the Monarchs in six innings in game two.

The sweep dropped D-S to 3-7 in the Hawkeye 10 and 5-11 overall.

Clarinda, on the other hand, improved to 8-3 in conference play and 12-4 overall with the two wins.

Game one

Clarinda outhit D-S by an 11-4 margin in game one, as the Cardinals broke open a scoreless contest after one inning with five runs in the last of the second.

Clarinda then pushed 10 runs across in the bottom of the fourth to win by the 15-run rule.

Trey Brotherton led the D-S boys by picking up two of his team’s four hits, as he went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double.

Jaxon Wessel and Hunter Emery also had singles for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.

Emery started on the mound for D-S. He went three innings, allowing five runs on six hits with one strikeout and three walks.

Wyatt Randeris three one-third in relief, yielding 10 runs on five hits with two walks.

Clarinda pitcher Cooper Neal threw all four innings. He gave up the four hits and struck out seven Monarch batters with just one walk.

Game two

In game two, the D-S boys plated two runs in the top of the second and led 2-1 before Clarinda took the lead for good with five runs in its half of the second for a 6-2 advantage.

Down 8-2, D-S scored its final run in the top of the fifth. Clarinda then got three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

Clarinda had nine hits to four for D-S in the nightcap. All four hits for the Monarchs were singles.

Devin Fink went 2-for-2 with one run. Emery was 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Lance Arkfeld finished 1-for-2.

Brotherton and Ty Fink joined Devin Fink in scoring runs for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases and used three pitchers in the game.

Jaxon Wessel started on the hill and went three and two-thirds. He gave up eight runs on five hits, struck out three and walked five.