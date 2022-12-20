Clarinda upends Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls fell just short on the scoreboard on Friday night, as the Monarchs suffered a 40-37 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball loss at Clarinda.

The setback was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-4 in Hawkeye 10 action and 1-5 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league matchup with Red Oak at Denison.

The first half was tight throughout.

The two teams were tied 7-7 after one quarter and D-S went into halftime with a slim 21-20 lead.

Clarinda then outscored D-S 11-2 in the third quarter, as the Cardinals took a 31-23 lead into the fourth.

According to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, the only two points for D-S in the third came with 56 seconds left on an Addison Inman layup.

D-S rallied in the fourth and pulled to within one point late at 38-37.

“We had the ball at half court with 10 seconds remaining. The ball went to Inman in the lane and she got off a good shot from five or six feet, but it just didn’t fall,” Mich said.

“Clarinda rebounded the miss and ended up making two free throws after we had to foul,” the Monarch boss added.

“Very proud of the girls for battling back after being down 13 points in the fourth quarter. We got a good look at the end for the win, but we just weren’t able to finish.”

“The third quarter was not pretty. Clarinda really didn’t do anything special defensively. We just couldn’t get a shot to fall in that quarter,” noted Mich, whose team was 5-of-27 from three-point range and 13-of-57 overall from the field for 23 percent on the night.

“We continue to struggle on the offensive end and that’s been our downfall all season. And we always seem to have that one quarter when we don’t score and it ends up costing us,” Mich said.

“It was a very physical game. We had a couple of girls take some hard shots and go down. The officials cleaned the game up a little in the second half, but we had a hard time matching Clarinda’s physicality,” Mich stated.

Whitlee Auen led D-S with 18 points, netting 14 of those in the first half alone. She added three rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Inman finished with six points, three boards, one assist and one steal.

Olivia Meyer tallied six points with two, three-point baskets. She added five boards.

Lauren Bowker contributed three points, four boards, one assist and one steal.

Kaitlyn Bruhn had two points and five steals, while Mayah Slater wound up with two points, two assists and one steal.

Kiana Schulz did not score for D-S, but did contribute seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

“Schulz had good looks and took good shots, but they just didn’t fall for on this night,” Mich said.

Clarinda outrebounded D-S, 35-26.

The Monarchs took care of the ball with only 11 turnovers, while the Cardinals were guilty of 22 violations.

Clarinda’s win over the D-S girls was its first over the Monarchs since January of 2010.

JV results

Clarinda won the junior varsity game, 36-29.

Gaby Cardenas led D-S with 11 points.

Sara Mun added nine points for the Monarchs.