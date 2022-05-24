Class 1A athletes stand out at state track and field meet

Three athletes brought home a total of five medals to highlight the Denison Bulletin and Review’s coverage area in the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet that took place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Leading the way were Ar-We-Va senior Cooper Kock and Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan.

Kock placed fifth overall in the Class 1A 110-meter high hurdles in 15.18 seconds in the final event on Saturday.

That was after he qualified third from the prelims on Friday in 15.0.

Kock added an eighth-place medal in the high jump with a best effort of six feet for a three-way tie in competition on Friday morning.

Heffernan, on the other hand, finished fifth overall in the 3,200-meter run on Thursday in 9:52.29.

IKM-Manning junior Caden Keller brought home a pair of eighth-place medals in the 3,200 (10:08.70) on Thursday and 800-meter run (2:02.70) on Saturday.

Leading the Ar-We-Va girls was the shuttle hurdle relay team of Jamie Hausman, Amber Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner and Maggie Ragaller, placing 13th overall in 1:11.62.

The BV girls were paced by Lauren Malone, who finished 16th in the 400-meter hurdles on Friday in 1:10.52.

IKM-Manning’s 4x800 relay team of Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Julianna Stribe and Emily Albertsen placed 16th overall in action on Thursday in 10:39.24.

Nashua-Plainfield won the Class 1A state team title for the girls with 59 points.

On the boys’ side, New London won the boys’ team championship with 68 points.

Ar-We-Va had 4.33 points to place 31st in the final team standings.

BV had four points for a seven-way tie for 33rd place, while IKM-Manning finished in a five-way tie for 46th in Class 1A with two points.

Complete results for the area Class 1A teams are below.

Ar-We-Va Girls

100 Hurdles: Maggie Ragaller, 16th, 16.56

400 Hurdles: Maggie Ragaller, 18th, 1:10.85

Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Jamie Hausman, Amber Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Maggie Ragaller, 13th, 1:11.62

Ar-We-Va Boys

High Jump: Cooper Kock, tie 8th, 6-0

110 High Hurdles: Kock, 5th, 15.18

Long Jump: Will Ragaller, 20th, 19-3 3/4

Boyer Valley Girls

400 Hurdles: Lauren Malone, 16th, 1:10.52

4x800 Relay: Clara Gorham, Mariah Falkena, Jesssica O’Day, Malone, 17th, 10:40.63

Boyer Valley Boys

3,200 Meters: Patrick Heffernan, 5th, 9:52.29

1,500 Meters: Heffernan, 24th, 5:04.42

IKM-Manning Girls

3,000 Meters: Emily Albertsen, 21st, 12:16.89

4x800 Relay: Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Julianna Stribe, Albertsen, 16th, 10:39.24

4x400 Relay: Taylor Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder, Cadwell, Lauren Irlbeck, 19th, 4:19.58

IKM-Manning Boys

800 Meters: Caden Keller, 8th, 2:02.70

1,500 Meters: Keller, 8th, 10:08.70