Class 1A No. 5 AHST/Walnut clips Monarch boys at Denison

Playing in front of the home crowd for the final time this season, the Denison-Schleswig boys suffered a 60-54 nonconference loss to a very good AHST/Walnut club on Thursday night at Denison.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S squad, which fell to 11-9 overall on the season.

AHST/Walnut entered the game ranked fifth in the state in Class 1A and improved to 20-1 overall with its six-point win.

D-S led throughout, as the Monarchs were up 15-11 after one quarter, 33-28 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters.

In the fourth, though, AHST/Walnut outscored D-S by a 15-3 margin over the final eight minutes for the win.

D-S, on the night, was just 5-of-17 from three-point range and 22-of-46 overall from the floor for 47.8 percent.

“We played some of our best basketball in a while in the first three quarters against a really good AHST/W team. We were able to get shots at the rim and moved the basketball really well,” commented Fink.

“We contributions from all of the guys that stepped on the court,” he added.

“We had a six-point lead going into the fourth and led by as many as 11, but down the stretch we didn’t do a very good job of getting good looks and putting pressure on them to guard us. Rather we took some tough shots and turned it over,” Fink remarked.

Luke Wiebers paced the Monarchs with 11 points and seven rebounds to go with five assists, one steal and one shot block.

Carson Seuntjens added 10 points and two boards.

Lance Arkfeld had seven points, five boards, one assist and one steal.

Mike Manuel also had seven points, five boards and one assist.

Aiden Schuttinga netted six points with two boards and one assist.

Matthew Weltz finished with six points, two boards and two assists.

Jaxon Wessel had four points, five boards and three assists, while Hunter Emery wound up with three points and one board for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 17 times in the defeat to the Vikings.

Score by Quarters

AHST/W..........11 17 17 15 - 60