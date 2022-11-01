Class 4A, District 1 football honors released

A total of 12 Denison-Schleswig athletes received Class 4A, District 1 postseason football recognition in 2022.
Five Monarchs were first-team recipients.
Senior lineman Derek Scheuring was honored on the first-team offense, while first-team defensive honors went to senior linebackers Jaxson Hildebrand and Jordan Von Tersch, junior defensive back Luke Wiebers and junior punter Jake Fink.
Senior Carson Seuntjens was named to the second team on offense as a utility player.
Monarchs honored on the second-team defense were senior lineman Gavin Hipnar, junior linebacker Blaine Brodsky, senior defensive back Wyatt Johnson and senior Ricardo Casillas as a utility player.
D-S also had two honorable mention selections in senior wide receiver Jesse Velasquez and sophomore defensive lineman Dominik Garcia.
People are also reading…
Junior running back Jaxon Cherry of Webster City and senior offensive lineman Logan Huckfelt of Spencer were co-MVPs in District 1.
Huckfelt also was recognized as the top offensive lineman in District 1, while senior Connor Hanson of Webster City was named the top defensive lineman.
D-S finished 2-3 in Class 4A, District 1 and 4-5 overall for the 2022 season.