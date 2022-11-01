 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class 4A, District 1 football honors released

  • 0

A total of 12 Denison-Schleswig athletes received Class 4A, District 1 postseason football recognition in 2022.

Five Monarchs were first-team recipients.

Senior lineman Derek Scheuring was honored on the first-team offense, while first-team defensive honors went to senior linebackers Jaxson Hildebrand and Jordan Von Tersch, junior defensive back Luke Wiebers and junior punter Jake Fink.

Senior Carson Seuntjens was named to the second team on offense as a utility player.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Monarchs honored on the second-team defense were senior lineman Gavin Hipnar, junior linebacker Blaine Brodsky, senior defensive back Wyatt Johnson and senior Ricardo Casillas as a utility player.

D-S also had two honorable mention selections in senior wide receiver Jesse Velasquez and sophomore defensive lineman Dominik Garcia.

People are also reading…

Junior running back Jaxon Cherry of Webster City and senior offensive lineman Logan Huckfelt of Spencer were co-MVPs in District 1.

Huckfelt also was recognized as the top offensive lineman in District 1, while senior Connor Hanson of Webster City was named the top defensive lineman.

D-S finished 2-3 in Class 4A, District 1 and 4-5 overall for the 2022 season.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Murphy: The Phillies can win the World Series if they win these three matchups

David Murphy: The Phillies can win the World Series if they win these three matchups

You are going to spend a lot of the next 24 hours reading all kinds of reasons why the Phillies will enter Friday’s World Series opener as a heavy underdog against the Astros. Those reasons are more than valid. But this year’s postseason is a perfect example of how little anyone really knows. We saw it with the Giants in 2010 and the Cardinals in 2011: a best-of-seven series is a wildly ...

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-year-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.

It might be time to accept USC’s defense for what it is

It might be time to accept USC’s defense for what it is

TUCSON, Ariz. — “You are what you are.” Those words were spoken by USC head coach Lincoln Riley during the Trojans’ bye week when asked if his defense was getting the respect it deserved for leading the nation in turnover margin. The argument went that, while the numbers may seem like outliers, the Trojan defense had produced them and should be judged by them. But if you follow that logic, ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Recommended for you