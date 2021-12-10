Class 4A top-ranked Glenwood pulls away from Monarch girls

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 26 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers in a 54-33 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Class 4A, top-ranked Glenwood on Tuesday night at Denison.

The 21-point setback snapped a two-game winning streak for D-S, which fell to 2-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 3-2 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) conference game at Harlan.

Both teams struggled offensively at the start, as Glenwood led by only a 7-3 margin after one quarter.

The Rams went into halftime up 22-10 and led 38-24 after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth after outscoring the Monarchs 16-9 over the final eight minutes.

For the game, D-S was just 3-of-12 from three-point range for 25 percent and 11-of-42 overall from the floor for 26 percent.

The Monarchs shot better at the free throw line, sinking 8-of-12 attempts.

Glenwood, on the other hand, was 8-of-30 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-63 overall from the field for 30 percent.

The Rams went to the foul line 15 times with eight makes on the night.

Glenwood also dominated the glass by a 37-29 margin, as the Rams managed to pull down 21 offensive boards that allowed them several second- and third-chance scoring opportunities.

Kira Langenfeld and Kiana Schulz again led the way for D-S.

Langenfeld scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace D-S.

Schulz added 10 points.

Whitlee Auen had three points and two boards, while Olivia Meyer finished with two points and Sophie Sonnichsen one point.

Hannah Slater did not score for D-S, but the senior pulled down eight boards.

"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well throughout. We played zone and that’s something Glenwood hasn’t seen a lot, as they struggled to get anything going offensively early on," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, whose team forced 18 Ram turnovers.

"For us, cold shooting, turning the ball over 22 times and getting dominated on the glass like we did all contributed in the loss."

"Langenfeld and Schulz both had good games for us," Mich said.

Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp went into the game averaging 26-plus point per game, but was limited to only 11 against the Monarchs.

"I thought we did a great job defensively on Hopp. She didn’t shoot the best from the outside, but she was able to get her points driving to the basket," Mich remarked.

Score by Quarters

Glenwood..........7 15 16 16 - 54