Class A, All-District 8 football teams released

The 2022 Class A, All-District 8 Football Teams were released last Thursday after Woodbury Central’s loss to Grundy Center in a state semifinal affair at the UNI-Dome at Cedar Falls.

IKM-Manning had four honorees, including two first-team selections on defense in senior return specialist Cooper Irlmeier and senior utility player Cooper Perdew.

Two other Wolves were honored on the second team in junior offensive lineman Nolan Kerkhoff and freshman linebacker Ben Ramsey.

Tri-Center senior running back Michael Turner was named the District 8 offensive player of the year.

Meanwhile, senior linebacker Max McGill of Woodbury Central was recognized as the District 8 defensive player of the year.

Logan-Magnolia junior Grant Brix was named the lineman of the year in District 8.

Logan-Magnolia’s Matt Straight was tabbed as the head coach of the year in District 8.

Assistant coaches of the year were Justin Lock of Woodbury Central and Chad Moseman of Lawton-Bronson.

IKM-Manning also had several student-athletes earn all-academic honors in District 8.

Football players recognized were Eli Dreyer, Reed Hinners, Irlmeier, Cooper Perdew, Hunter Smith, Ausitn Wiederin, Kerkhoff and Ross Kusel.

Managers recognized were Brianna Rosonke and Maddy Snyder.

IKM-Manning cheerleaders honored were Haleigh Alexander, Lauren Irlbeck, Lydia Knoc, Madison Martin, Abby Maynard and Emmie Ring.