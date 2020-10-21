Class A Playoff Preview: IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia Oct. 23

Class A Playoff Second Round Preview
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning
Head Coach: Tom Casey
Nickname: Wolves
District: Class A, District 10 (2-3, fifth place)
Overall Record: 3-5
Playoff Appearances: 10 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
Overall Playoff Record: 11-9
Points Per Game: 16.4 (131)
Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3 (162)
Total Offense: 2,017 yards, 252.1 p/g (1,591 rush, 199.0 p/g; 426 Pass, 53.3 p/g)
Rushing Touchdowns: 15
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Leading Rushers: Kyler Rasmussen, 172-1,011, 9 TDs; Cooper Irlmeier, 77-295, 2 TDs; Drew Doyel, 46-232, 2 TDs
Leading Passer: Nolan Ramsey, 41-82, 426 yards, 4 TDs, 3 interceptions
Leading Receivers: Drew Doyel, 18-178, 1 TD; Irlmeier 9-131, 2 TDs; Rasmussen, 5-43
Tackle Leaders: Rasmussen, 78.5; Mitchell Kerkhoff, 48; Brody Swearingen, 45.5; James Vega, 45; Doyel 40.5
Logan-Magnolia
Head Coach: Matt Straight
Nickname: Panthers
District: Class A, District 10 (4-0, first place)
Overall Record: 6-1
Playoff Appearances: 17 (1989-RU 1A; 1990,-1st A; 1991, 1995, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014-1st A; 2015, 2016, 2020)
Overall Playoff Record: 20-14
Points Per Game: 31.3 (219)
Points Allowed Per Game: 12.3 (86)
Total Offense: 2,016 yards, 288 p/g (1,686 rush, 240.9 p/g; 330 Pass, 47.1 p/g)
Rushing Touchdowns: 24
Passing Touchdowns: 5
Leading Rushers: Gavin Maguire, 138-821, 13 TDs; Dylan Oviatt, 37-209, 4 TDs; Brody West, 29-172, 3 TDs; Jacob Fetter, 34-161, 3 TDs
Leading Passer: Carter Edney, 18-33, 303 yards, 4 TDs, 4 interceptions
Leading Receivers: Tre Melby, 9-158, 2 TDs; Nicio Adame, 5-79, 1 TD
Tackle Leaders: Jordan Kerger, 35.5; Rex Johnson 31; Melby 25
Schedules:
IKM-Manning
August 28 – vs. Tri-Center, L 42-7
Sept. 4 – at Southeast Valley, L 32-22
Sept. 11 – vs. Woodbury Central, L 14-0
Sept. 18 – vs. West Monona, L 20-7
Sept. 25 – at Ridge View, W 20-14
Oct. 2 – at Westwood Sloan, W 35-14
Oct. 9 – vs. Logan-Magnolia, L 35-6
Oct. 16 – at Southwest Valley, W 34-20
Logan-Magnolia
August 28 – vs. Missouri Valley, W 39-0
Sept. 4 – at C.B. St. Albert, W 28-7
Sept. 11 – at Westwood Sloan, W 38-14
Sept. 18 – vs. Oakland Craig, L 38-0
Sept. 25 – vs. Woodbury Central, W 26-21
Oct. 2 – vs. West Monona, W 53-0
Oct. 9 – at IKM-Manning, W 35-6
The Game:
Two District 10 foes will hook up on Friday night when IKM-Manning travels to Logan for a postseason second-round matchup with Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m.
The two teams met in the regular season finale on Oct. 9 at Manning and Lo-Ma came away with a 35-6 victory over the Wolves.
IKM-Manning won their Class A Playoff opener last Friday night with a 34-20 victory over a then 6-1 Southwest Valley team at Corning.
Logan-Magnolia has a very rich postseason tradition and received a bye in the opening round.
In the first meeting, Lo-Ma scored the game’s initial 35 points, as Maguire scored two rushing touchdowns of five yards and one yard.
Edney also had a 23-yard scoring pass to Tre Melby and returned an interception 33 yards for another score.
IKM-Manning’s lone points in that game came via a 27-yard TD run by Justin Segebart late in the fourth quarter.
Comments from Casey:
Our first meeting with Logan-Magnolia was a lot closer than the final score indicated.
We had a fumble that set up a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a score, so those two turnovers played a big part in the game.
Lo-Ma’s offense centers around their fullback in the Maguire kid. He’s not big, but he just runs hard and has a low center of gravity. They’ll definitely look to him first and we’ll have to find a way to contain him.
We’ll make adjustments on defense, but we won’t change a lot. We definitely have to tackle better than we did the last time we played them. We had a lot of players slip through our grasps, so we can’t let that happen again.
Just like them, we’ll look to establish our run game and try and get that going first. We might mix in a pass every once in a while, but only to keep their defense honest.
For us, we can’t turn the ball over and we have to tackle better. Overall, we can’t hurt ourselves with penalties or turnovers. We have to stay ahead of the sticks.
Lo-Ma is going to throw a lot of different looks at us. They’re going to pressure the line of scrimmage with nine guys within five or six yards of the line of scrimmage, so we’ll have to find a way to get to the second level with the run or short passes.
It’s exciting and the kids are excited.
Really, there is no pressure on our kids. We weren’t expected to win last week and we’re not expected to win this week, so we can play relaxed and just give it all we got.