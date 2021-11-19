Cooper, Burkhart top returnees for Boyer Valley girls on court

Six letterwinners will be back in uniform for the Boyer Valley girls’ basketball team, as the Lady Bulldogs gear up for the 2021-22 season under veteran head coach Larry Neilsen.
Neilsen, entering his 20th season as the team’s head coach, will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Julie Malone and John Kline.
Two starters also will return to the court from last year’s Lady Bulldog squad that went 4-7 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 5-12 overall.
Returning starters are senior guard Leah Cooper and junior forward/post player Talia Burkhart.
Cooper averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game a year ago en route to earning second-team all-conference honors for the second consecutive season.
Cooper is the team’s lone senior this season.
She also dished out 38 assists and collected 36 steals last winter.
Burkhart averaged 7.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last winter, while contributing 29 assists and 21 steals.
Other veterans back for Neilsen are four sophomores in Kristen Neilsen, Ava Ten Eyck, Lauren Malone and Jessica O’Day.
Filling out BV’s roster are juniors Kaylie Beam and Danna Orejuela Romero; sophomore Abby Mandel and freshmen Maria Puck, Mariah Falkena, Kylie Kepford, Lilly Bramley and Taryn Clemon.
"We should have good team speed with quite a few of the girls having varsity playing experience," commented Neilsen, whose team will open its regular season tonight (Friday) against Logan-Magnolia at Dunlap.
In looking at the RVC race this season, Neilsen said that Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton will be the favorite.
"I think the conference will be very competitive this year. A number of schools are looking to be better than last year," Neilsen said.
"Exira/EH-K should be the frontrunner with CAM right there with them."
"I think Woodbine, Coon Rapids-Bayard and our girls all can make a run for the top half of the league," Neilsen stated.
Boyer Valley Girls Basketball
2021-22 Schedule
November
19 - vs. Logan-Magnolia, V/JV
23 - vs. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U
30 - at Paton-Churdan
December
3 - vs. West Harrison
6 - at West Monona
7 - at Woodbine
10 - vs. Glidden-Ralston
16 - vs. Audubon
17 - at CAM
21 - vs. Exira/EH-K
January
4 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard
7 - at Ar-We-Va
11 - vs. Paton-Churdan
14 - at West Harrison
18 - vs. Woodbine
21 - at Glidden-Ralston
28 - vs. CAM