Cooper, Burkhart top returnees for Boyer Valley girls on court

Filling out BV’s roster are juniors Kaylie Beam and Danna Orejuela Romero; sophomore Abby Mandel and freshmen Maria Puck, Mariah Falkena, Kylie Kepford, Lilly Bramley and Taryn Clemon.

"We should have good team speed with quite a few of the girls having varsity playing experience," commented Neilsen, whose team will open its regular season tonight (Friday) against Logan-Magnolia at Dunlap.

In looking at the RVC race this season, Neilsen said that Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton will be the favorite.

"I think the conference will be very competitive this year. A number of schools are looking to be better than last year," Neilsen said.

"Exira/EH-K should be the frontrunner with CAM right there with them."

"I think Woodbine, Coon Rapids-Bayard and our girls all can make a run for the top half of the league," Neilsen stated.

Boyer Valley Girls Basketball

2021-22 Schedule

November