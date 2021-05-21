Cotton-Moya new head football coach for Denison-Schleswig

"Hey, the players have to trust me and I have to trust them. That’s the only way we’re going to move forward. I’m going to expect a lot from the players, but at the same time, I’m going to expect a lot from myself and our staff to revive the Monarch tradition and take them to the next level," Cotton-Moya remarked.

"A lot of people judge programs on wins and losses. Don’t get me wrong. Winning is a lot more fun than losing, but a winning mindset is more important to me than wins and losses," stated Cotton-Moya, who said that he has been welcomed with open arms from everyone at Denison High School.

"Everyone has been great. Denison has an outstanding school system and I’m looking forward to working with our school staff and coaches," Cotton-Moya said.

Denison High School Activities Director Derek Fink sent out a press release after Monday’s hire.

"Cotton-Moya comes to the Monarch football program with great enthusiasm, knowledge, experience of the game of football, but most importantly a passion to work with the kids of the Denison Community School District," commented Fink.