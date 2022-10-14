CR-B knocks off Ar-We-Va in four games

Ar-We-Va and Coon Rapids-Bayard played four very competitive sets on Tuesday night, as the Rockets lost a 3-1 decision to the Crusaders in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action at Westside.

CR-B defeated the host Rockets 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18, as Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club finished 3-5 in RVC play, while moving to 4-15 overall in matches and 15-40 in games.

Set one featured 11 ties.

Ar-We-Va jumped up 11-8. CR-B led 20-19 and then scored five of the final six points to take the first set.

Set two went back and forth with 13 ties among the two league foes. CR-B led 24-21 when a 4-0 Ar-We-Va run put the Rockets up 25-24.

CR-B would tally the final three points to go up 2-0 in sets.

Ar-We-Va gained momentum in set three, racing out to leads of 14-9, 20-12 and 23-15 en route to a five-point victory for the Rockets to force a fourth set.

Set four started out even with the two teams tied at 7-7. CR-B then went up 15-11 and led 23-14 en route to winning the set and match.

Maggie Ragaller, Jamie Hausman and Kora Obrecht all had big nights at the net for Ar-We-Va.

Maggie Ragaller pounded out 11 kills for the Rockerts. Hausman had 10 kills and five ace serves, while Obrecht finished with nine kills and six ace serves.

Delaney Schurke had two kills and two aces, while Samantha Hinners wound up with one kill and one block for the Rockets.

For CR-B, Aubrey Hofbauer had 11 kills, three blocks and one dig.

Lydia Hofbauer contributed 15 digs and six kills. Lacie Davis also had 32 digs with two aces and one kill.