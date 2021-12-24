CR-B knocks off Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys took on Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action last Friday at Coon Rapids.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls were limited to single digits in all four quarters, as the Rockets suffered a 52-18 loss.

In the nightcap, the CR-B boys outscored Ar-We-Va 38-21 in the second half en route to a 68-44 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket club.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va’s offensive struggles continued against CR-B, as the Rockets fell behind 17-4 after one quarter and 30-9 at halftime.

CR-B then outscored Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club 20-7 in the third quarter for a 50-16 lead going into the fourth.

Each team scored only two points over the final eight minutes.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-5 in RVC play and overall.

Maggie Ragaller paced the Rockets with 10 points, adding three rebounds and two steals.

Sophie Jackson added two points and three boards. Jamie Hausman had two points. Delaney Schurke had two points and two boards as well for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Last Friday’s 24-point loss was Ar-We-Va’s fifth consecutive defeat, as the Rockets slipped to 1-4 in RVC play and 1-5 overall.

Down 30-23 at halftime, Ar-We-Va was outscored 23-9 in the third quarter, as the Crusaders outscored the Rockets 23-9 to take a 53-32 lead into the fourth.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for CR-B.

Harley Molina led Ar-We-Va with 12 points.

Conner Kirsch added 11 points, three boards and two assists. Cooper Kock had six points and four boards.

Will Ragaller contributed five points, four boards and four assists. Emmett Neumann also had three points, six boards and two assists.

Blayne Smith had three points and one rebound, while Braeden Kirsch had two points and four boards.