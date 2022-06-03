CR-B pulls away from Ar-We-Va boys in RVC action

Coon Rapids-Bayard took advantage of several defensive miscues by Ar-We-Va on Tuesday night, as the Crusaders picked up a 15-4 victory over Austin Stoelk’s Rocket baseball team at Westside.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-3 in Rolling Valley Conference play and overall.

CR-B scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but Ar-We-Va rallied back with two runs in the third and one more in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-3 going into the sixth.

That’s when the wheels fell off defensively for Ar-We-Va, as the visiting Crusaders plated 11 runs over the final two innings, including eight after two outs in the sixth inning alone.

Ar-We-Va had five hits in the loss.

Cooper Kock went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Conner Kirsch was 1-for-4 with one run batted in. Tim Dose went 1-for-2 with a double, while Braeden Kirsch was 1-for-3 with a double.

Kock threw well for Ar-We-Va on the mound, as he settled down after CR-B’s four-run first inning, allowing just three hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work.

Kock was relieved due to the 110, pitch-count rule.