CR-B rolls over Rocket girls in RVC play

  • Updated
Rocket girls vs. CR-B

Coon Rapids-Bayard scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on Monday night, as the Crusaders picked up a 14-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory in four innings over Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids.

The loss was the fourth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which slipped to 1-8 in RVC play and 2-9 overall.

Ar-We-Va scored the game’s initial two runs in the top of the first inning, but CR-B responded with four runs in its half of the first.

Up 5-2 after three innings, CR-B then pushed nine runs across in the last of the fourth to win by the 12-run rule.

Ar-We-Va had only three hits in the contest.

Delaney Schurke, Kora Obrecht and Jamie Hausman all hit safely with singles for the Rockets.

Obrecht and Maggie Ragaller each scored once.

Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller both saw time in the circle for Kenzie Kock’s Rocket club.

