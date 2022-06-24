CR-B rolls over Rocket girls in RVC play

Coon Rapids-Bayard scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on Monday night, as the Crusaders picked up a 14-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory in four innings over Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids.

The loss was the fourth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which slipped to 1-8 in RVC play and 2-9 overall.

Ar-We-Va scored the game’s initial two runs in the top of the first inning, but CR-B responded with four runs in its half of the first.

Up 5-2 after three innings, CR-B then pushed nine runs across in the last of the fourth to win by the 12-run rule.

Ar-We-Va had only three hits in the contest.

Delaney Schurke, Kora Obrecht and Jamie Hausman all hit safely with singles for the Rockets.

Obrecht and Maggie Ragaller each scored once.