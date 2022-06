Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team lost a 6-0 decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Friday night at Coon Rapids.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for BV, which fell to 5-6 in RVC competition and 7-5 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs managed only two hits, as Maria Puck and Zoey Yanek each hit safely with singles.