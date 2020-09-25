CR-B takes three straight from Rocket girls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ar-We-Va lost a 3-0 decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.

Class 1A seventh-ranked CR-B defeated the visiting Rockets 25-11, 25-19, 25-18.

With the loss, Sarah Smith’s Ar-We-Va club fell to 2-3 in the RVC, 5-10 overall in matches and 17-27 in games.

"Tonight we struggled with our serve receive because of Coon Rapids-Bayard’s tough servers," commented Smith.

"When we were able to get a good up we could run our offense, but we have to find a way to consistently serve receive like we’re capable of," she added.

Jadeyn Smith had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks for Ar-We-Va.

Maggie Ragaller added three kills, seven assists and three digs. Sara Schurke had nine assists and seven digs.