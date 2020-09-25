CR-B takes three straight from Rocket girls

Ar-We-Va lost a 3-0 decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.
Class 1A seventh-ranked CR-B defeated the visiting Rockets 25-11, 25-19, 25-18.
With the loss, Sarah Smith’s Ar-We-Va club fell to 2-3 in the RVC, 5-10 overall in matches and 17-27 in games.
"Tonight we struggled with our serve receive because of Coon Rapids-Bayard’s tough servers," commented Smith.
"When we were able to get a good up we could run our offense, but we have to find a way to consistently serve receive like we’re capable of," she added.
Jadeyn Smith had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks for Ar-We-Va.
Maggie Ragaller added three kills, seven assists and three digs. Sara Schurke had nine assists and seven digs.
Bridget Cameron tallied two kills, two digs and one block. Jamie Hausman had three kills and four digs. Hannah Kraus chipped in with 10 digs and Kora Obrecht wound up with three kills and three blocks for the Rockets.