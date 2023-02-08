The Boyer Valley basketball teams were swept by Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on January 30 at Dunlap.

In game one, the CR-B girls raced out to a 32-19 halftime lead en route to a 60-47 victory over Cody Freland’s BV club.

In the nightcap, the CR-B jumped up 24-0 after the first quarter and eventually cruised to a 71-33 triumph over the host Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

The 13-point loss dropped the BV girls to 4-9 in RVC competition and 5-12 overall.

With CR-B up 32-19 at halftime, the visiting Crusaders outscored the host Lady Bulldogs 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 47-26 lead into the fourth.

Maria Puck led the BV girls with 12 points, adding four assists and two rebounds. She scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.

Sylvia Sullivan finished with 11 points, six boards and four shot blocks.

Lauren Malone had nine points (three, three-pointers), three boards and three assists.

Jessica O’Day finished with seven points and six boards, while Ava Klinker had five points and three boards for a Lady Bulldog team that turned the ball over 29 times in the loss.

Boys’ results

BV’s 38-point loss put Patrick Putnam’s BV outfit at 2-10 in RVC play and 3-13 overall.

After CR-B led 24-0 after one quarter, the visiting Crusaders went into halftime with a comfortable 46-11 lead.

CR-B then led 63-19 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Evan Ten Eyck led BV with six points. Jack Heistand and Cael Beam each had five points. Drew Volkmann, Luke Cripps and Landon Chavez all had four points apiece for the Bulldogs.