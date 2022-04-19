Crawford County Shooting Sports team hosts initial conference meet

The Crawford County Shooting Sports program hosted its first conference meet of the season on Saturday at the team’s facility located just northeast of Denison.

A total of 60 students competed for the CCSS team.

The meet included a total of 176 shooters, as another 116 competitors took part from Carroll County Shooting Sports, Ida County Shooting Sports, Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U and South Central Calhoun.

Each competitor shot two rounds of 25 targets for a total of 50 with a total count of 8,800 targets thrown during the competition, according to Crawford County Shooting Sports coach Mike Schrum.

“The teams were challenged by the cold and windy conditions. It was a bitterly-cold morning, however, the competitors managed to find a way to compete through the cold and assure a few of the awards stayed at home with our shooting team,” Schrum said.

The CCSS Middle School Silver team of Eli Snowgren, Jett Paulsen, Lucas Schneider, Charlotte Schrum and Wiatt Schulte took second place with an overall score of 181.

The CCSS Middle School Gold team of Dawson Stephens, Morgan Wood, Karson Bromert, Ryan Slechta and Brock Schneider placed third with a 172 total.

Ida County took first place in the middle school division with a 193 total.

Middle school shooter Cale Paulsen of Schleswig took first place in his class with a score of 43.

“This is Paulsen’s first year of competition and Saturday was only his second meet that he has ever competed in to date,” Schrum remarked.

In the high school competition, Kole Towne and Garret Plagge led the CCSS team with scores of 44 for 14th and 15th place, respectively.

Ida County took first place with scores of 48 and 47, respectively.

The CCSS Middle School Ladies once again grabbed the top three spots for the second week in a row, according to Schrum.

Ava Pauley took first place with a 35. Charlotte Schrum and Gracen Plagge rounded out the second and third positions with scores of 31.

Kallie Bromert of the CCSS high school team finished in a three-way tie for third place with her total of 40.

“However, Bromert landed in the middle of the reverse run scoring and wound up fourth overall,” Schrum said.