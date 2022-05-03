Crawford County Shooting Sports teams back in competition

The Crawford County Shooting Sports teams returned to competition on Saturday at the M&G Gun Club at Schaller.

A group of 50 CCSS members competed with a total of 163 shooters taking part in the one-day event.

The CCSS Middle School teams paved the way by bringing home of eight of the nine awards earned on Saturday for their classes.

“The team’s toughest competitor of the day once again came with facing Mother Nature and the wind and constant rain that challenged us throughout the duration of the shoot,” commented Crawford County Shooting Sports Coach Mike Schrum.

The CCSS High School Gold team of Levi Steinkamp, Talon Adams, Derek Scheuring, Garret Plagge and John Graeve took third place with an overall score of 211.

Aiden March took the top spot for the CCSS High School men’s team with a fourth-place finish after shooting a two-round total of 47 after firing a perfect first round of 25.

Kallie Bromert finished fifth for the CCSS High School ladies with a combined score of 32.

The CCSS Middle School Gold team of Brock Schneider, Ryan Slechta, Karson Bromert, Charlotte Schrum and Gavin Bral took second with a score of 194.

The CCSS Middle School Silver team of Wiatt Schulte, Cale Paulsen, Huntur Johannsen, Morgan Wood and Ava Pauley placed third with a score of 184.

In the Middle School men’s class, CCSS had the top four spots with Brody Morgan first at 45, Cale Paulsen second at 44, Ryan Slechta third at 43 and Brenden Sieren fourth at 42.

In the Middle School ladies’ class, CCSS had the top three positions with Gracen Plagge first at 39, Charlotte Schrum second at 38 and Ava Pauley third at 36.