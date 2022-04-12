Crawford County Shooting Sports teams open season

The Crawford County Shooting Sports Teams opened the 2022 season on Saturday at the M&G Gun Club at Schaller.

The meet was hosted by the Ida County Shooting Sports Team.

The CCSS High School Gold team of Levi Steinkamp, Derek Scheuring, Talon Adams, Kylar Blunk and Aidan Blackman took third place overall with a score of 219.

Ida County placed first and second with scores of 225 and 224, respectively.

Steinkamp placed third in the varsity men’s division with a score of 48 out of 50.

Steinkamp and Garret Plagge both shot perfect rounds on Saturday.

Rounds consist of 25 different targets with five targets being shot from five different positions on the course. A perfect round is hitting 25 of 25 targets.

Kallie Bromert finished second in the varsity ladies’ division with a score of 42, as she just missed a tie for first place by one target.

The CCSS Middle School Gold team of Karson Bromert, Morgan Wood, Lucas Schneider, Tyson Von Glan and Brock Schneider took second on Saturday with a score of 178.

Carroll took first place at 183.

Gavin Bral placed third in the middle school men’s division with a score of 40.

The CCSS Middle School Ladies had the top three individual finishes on Saturday with Charlotte Schrum first (36), Ava Pauley second (31) and Grace Collins (21).

A total of 59 CCSS members participated at Schaller.

The CCSS teams have a total of 75 members competing this season.