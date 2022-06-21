Crawford County Shooting Sports teams successful at state meet

The Crawford County Shooting Sports teams concluded their season last week at the state meet at Cedar Falls.

A total of 15 middle school and 21 high school students competed for the CCSS teams at the state meet.

In all there were 3,100 students signed up to compete across 4,800 different events, according to Crawford County Shooting Sports coach Mike Schrum.

The middle school students competed on Wednesday with the high school students taking center stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The CCSS Middle School Gold team of Brenden Sieren, Brock Schneider, Jett Paulsen, Charlotte Schrum and Morgan Wood finished 18th overall out of 68 teams in the Intermediate Advanced Class with an overall score of 848/1,000.

The CCSS Middle School Bronze team of Dawson Stephens, Cale Paulsen, Owen Fink, Matthew Mendenhall and Cooper Knickman placed 29th overall in the Intermediate Entry class with an overall score of 724/1,000.

The CCSS High School Gold team of Levi Steinkamp, Garrett Plagge, Derek Scheuring, Talon Adams and John Graeve placed 43rd with an overall score of 929/1,000.

The CCSS High School Silver team of Kole Towne, Brody Schneider, Koen Miller, Patrick Mumm and Jakob Wigg placed 113th with an overall score of 879/1,000.

The CCCS High School Bronze team of Kylar Blunk, Tex Dunham, Carson Wight, Jaggar Luetje and Brittany Musgrave placed 14nd with an overall score of 855/1,000.

Results from the state meet are below.

Middle School IE

(Intermediate Entry)

Cale Paulsen (31st, 177/200); Dawson Stephens (85th, 165/200); Justice Luetje (122nd, 159/200)

Middle School IA

(Intermediate Advanced)

Brenden Sieren (41st, 185/200); Morgan Wood (51st, 183/200); Jeff Paulsen (66th, 181/200). Note: Sieren and Brody Skarin both shot perfect rounds of 25

Middle School Ladies

Grace Collins (39th, 155/200); Ava Pauley (45th, 151/200); Charlotte Schrum (50th, 138/200)

High School JV Men

Brody Scheuring (129th, 182/200); Aiden March (191st, 177/200); Skylar Hartwig (397th, 161/200)

High School JV Women

Kiyea Krajicek (104th, 104/200)

High School Varsity Ladies

Elizabeth Cary (60th, 180/200); Taya Adams (152nd, 156/200); Brittany Musgrave (156th, 153/200)

High School Varsity Men