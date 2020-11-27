Created depth a plus for Ar-We-Va boys on basketball court

A lot of athletes earned valuable playing time on the basketball court for the Ar-We-Va boys a year ago.

Fifth-year head coach Matt Wilken is hoping to use that depth to his advantage with the 2020-21 hardwood season approaching.

Ar-We-Va went 2-14 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 6-17 overall last winter with a roster that truly saw its first taste at the varsity level.

"We should be a deeper team, which will allow us to keep guys fresh instead of out of gas at the end of games. All of the experience we gained from a lot of our first-year players last year should help this year," commented Wilken, who again will be joined on the bench by assistant coach Austin Stoelk.

"We need to improve in shooting as a team and I would like to see us take the ball to the hoop more this season," he added.

Ar-We-Va returns nearly its entire roster from a year ago, including its top five scorers and seven lettermen in all.