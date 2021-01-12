Creston boys pull away from Monarchs in H-10 contest

Creston enjoyed great success in the second and fourth quarters on Friday night, as the Panther boys knocked off Denison-Schleswig 77-48 in Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball action at Creston.

The loss dropped D-S to 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 and 4-5 overall going into a nonconference game with Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Denison.

The first quarter on Friday night was tight, as Creston led by only three at 21-18 after the initial eight minutes.

Creston then outscored D-S 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 41-24 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was tight again with Creston holding a 19-18 scoring advantage for a 60-42 lead going into the fourth.

The host Panthers scored 17 of the 23 points over the final eight minutes to win going away.

"We ran into a really good team at their place after a long road trip," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.